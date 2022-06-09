CarWale
    New Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15 lakh

    Gajanan Kashikar

    New Skoda Kushaq Style non-sunroof variant introduced at Rs 15 lakh

    — New Style NSR variant skips sunroof and some features

    — Available only with manual transmission

    Skoda India has discreetly introduced the new Kushaq NSR (non-sunroof) variant in its lineup at Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom). This new non-sunroof variant is only available with the 1.0-litre TSI manual transmission powertrain option. That said, it is positioned above the Ambition 1.0-litre MT variant which costs Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and below the Style 1.0-litre MT variant priced at Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

    What’s more? The Skoda Kushaq Style NSR has also been denied a few features as compared to the top-spec variants, such as automatic wiper system and auto-dimming inside the rear-view mirror. It also misses out on the eight-inch fully digital driver display. In addition, this new variant comes with a 15-inch spare wheel instead of a 16-inch unit.

    Regarding the powertrain, the Kushaq Style NSR is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque.

    Skoda recently made an important change in the Kushaq and Slavia by replacing the 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with a smaller eight-inch unit due to the long-running semiconductor shortage, do read the detailed news here. Meanwhile, the brand also introduced a new base-spec variant in the Kushaq, called the Kushaq Active Peace, a few weeks ago.

