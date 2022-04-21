2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched – All you need to know

After introducing the Black Shadow edition of the 2022 X4 facelift last month, BMW has now launched the X4 Silver Shadow edition in India. The carmaker offers the sporty coupe in three paint options – Alpine White, Phytonic Blue, and Carbon Black across two M sport trims. What are the differences between these X4 shadow editions? Let us dive deeper to find out.

Exterior

BMW brought the third-generation X4 facelift to India in the form of the ‘Black Shadow’ edition. It was available in limited numbers and in two colours – Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire, with X4 xDrive30i M Sport and X4 xDrive30d M Sport trim options.

Recently, the German carmaker brought back the X4 with another edition, the Silver Shadow. Like the X4 Black Shadow, this new model also comes with the same two variants and powertrains. However, it features chrome embellishments for the signature radiator grille and exhaust tips, glossy black treatment for the window frames and pillars, and a set of 20-inch M alloy wheels.

Interior

The X4 Silver Shadow comes with an expensive leather Vernasca upholstery in a fresh MAMU Mocha interior tone. It also gets aluminium rhombicle M interior trim with pearl chrome trim finisher. Additionally, BMW has bestowed the cabin with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display and a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system.

Features

The X4 comes with a wide range of features, such as a 16-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon surround sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, six colours ambient lighting, a wireless charger, full-LED adaptive headlights, three-zone temperature control, M front sport seats with electronic adjustment and memory function for driver seat, adaptive suspension, an all-wheel-drive system, and performance control.

Engine and transmission

The X4 xDrive30i M Sport is powered by a 1,998cc, inline, four-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine delivering 249bhp at 5,200rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,450rpm and 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the X4 xDrive30d M Sport comes with a 2,993cc, inline, six-cylinder, twin-scroll turbocharged diesel motor producing 261bhp at flat 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 2,000rpm and 5,000rpm. The engines are mated to an electronically controlled eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.