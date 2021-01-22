2021 Volvo S60 launched: All you need to know

- Available with a single 2.0-litre petrol engine

- Bookings commenced; deliveries to start from March 2021

Volvo took the covers off the new S60 in November, 2020 and has now launched the luxury sedan at a price tag of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings have also commenced for an amount of Rs 1 lakh and the deliveries are slated to begin from March, 2021. The Swedish sedan is available in a single T4 Inscription trim with a petrol engine. We have driven the new S60 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Exterior

The 2021 S60 looks like a toned-down version of its elder sibling, the S90. It is based on Volvo’s very own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. At the front is a single-frame front grille with vertical chrome slats flanked by LED headlamps with integrated T-shaped LED DRLs pointing towards the grille. The front bumper houses the fog lamps with chrome surrounds and a centre-placed air inlet. The side profile looks clean and elegant with minimal body lines and a slightly raked up rear quarter glass. It rides on 18-inch multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear looks stylish with vertical split LED tail lamps, twin exhaust pipes, and a prominent boot line.

Interior

The cabin of the S60 is well laid out with the use of premium materials and is offered in three colours – charcoal black, maroon, and white. The dashboard is slightly tilted towards the driver and also houses the large nine-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity in portrait shape. The multi-functional steering commands the fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display. Other highlights of the cabin are a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, four-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon stereo system.

Safety Features

Being a Volvo, safety is paramount on the S60 as well. It offers a mix of active and passive safety features as well as some driver assistance tech. Some of them include driver and speed alert control, lane-keeping aid, pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, brakes with hill start assist, and city safety with steering support. The S60 has also managed to score an impressive five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.

Engine

Owing to the brand’s growing focus towards electrification of its models, the S60 has discarded the diesel powertrain and comes only with a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 190bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox delivering the power to the front wheels. The T8 plug-in hybrid version available internationally might not make it to the Indian shores. However, this petrol motor is adequate to go up against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, Audi A4, and the BMW 3 Series.