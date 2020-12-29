Volvo S60 T4 Inscription: Pros and Cons

The bookings for the new-gen Volvo S60 sedan will begin in the new year followed by its impending launch in our country. This next-gen model builds on the strengths of the second-generation of the S60 that was discontinued in India last year. We've already told you about our first impressions of the car through its first drive review, and here we shall tell you five positives and two negatives of the sedan in its latest avatar.

Positives

1. Elegant looks

This third-generation of the S60 gets a complete overhaul with its design language very much in line with the other Volvo models. It's like the miniS90 with a two-part grille, signature 'Thor hammer' shaped DRLs and a protruding front. It’s all a big step up from the old design and gives the S60 a fresh look. There are prominent lines all over, like the ridges on the bonnet, pronounced creases and all, to give it more character. Then, the car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels which have an attractive pattern and give the car a striking appeal. Round at the back, new C-shaped split LED tail lights with LED signatures, a new bumper, and twin exhaust ports complete the overall sporty yet mature look.

2. Lovely upmarket interior

Its interior looks super smart, feels quite well built, and has a fancy infotainment system that is responsive and user-friendly. Then, the generous use of leather in its cabin paired with wooden inlays and metallic trims adds to the premium feel. Customers also get a wide choice of upholstery options to choose from. Further, it has enough room for four people and their luggage and remains comfortable and practical even as a daily driver.

3. Loaded with tech

Things feel very different inside, especially with the large vertically-oriented screen and minimal use of buttons. And this system is also pretty easy-to-use with access to which song you want it to play, to how cold/warm you want the cabin to be, or which driving mode you want the car to be in. Then, that's not all. All the controls to other features are from this screen itself. Furthermore, it's not just this nine-inch display, but even the fully digital 12.3-inch instrument panel is quite commendable with a chunk load of information. Other highlights of the cabin include a Harmon Kardon music system, a four-zone climate control system, a wireless smartphone charger, and even a panoramic sunroof.

4. Silent engine

The 190bhp 1,969cc four-cylinder engine that comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission is smooth and quick in power delivery. With 300Nm of torque on tap, it's more than nippy enough for getting around the city or even for making a dash to another town over the weekend. And be it in any driving mode (Eco, Comfort, Dynamic, or Individual), this 2.0-litre unit is a very silent one. Only when you rev it cleanly till its 6,500rpm redline, there's a slight whirring sound. Meanwhile, it remains fairly quiet for the most part.

5. High on safety

Volvo has been a leader in the field of car safety for decades and the S60 gets the highest five-star safety rating from Euro-NCAP crash testing authorities. Needless to say, it gets a host of advanced safety and driving aids like the other Volvo models. This includes front and side airbags, distance alert, reverse camera, park assist, TPMS, and so on. Then, the driver assistance systems include collision mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, and pilot assist as well. Thanks to its new orange Care key, you can put a speed cap on the car before lending the key to a younger one or a driver as well. What’s more, you can even keep your car key safe by using the alternative waterproof key instead.

Negatives

1. Single petrol trim, no diesel/hybrid

Unlike the second-gen S60 that was sold in India only in a diesel engine option, this new-gen doesn't get this oil-burner or even a plug-in hybrid choice. The Swedish carmaker otherwise offers a wide range of engine options globally. In fact, options available in the other markets are turbocharged and supercharged as well. But for now, the India-spec model will only be available in the T4 Inscription and it’s unlikely for us to get the T5, T6, or T8 variants here. But then, you never know, Volvo might have a surprise lined up for us!

2. Sparse dealer network

Volvo India might take some time to pull up its socks and match its German competitors when it comes to having a firm and large foothold with dealerships. A sparse network means less access to prospective buyers to buy such good products and even existing customers when it comes to spares and accessories.

Conclusion

The Volvo S60 is a stylish and spacious sedan with a great interior and lots of hi-tech features. It’s an alternative to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, and the soon-to-be-launched Audi A4. Things will get very interesting in this segment then, as the S60 will accompany the S90 sedan along with the range of SUVs available in Volvo India’s line-up in the coming year.

Pictures by Kapil Angane