New Force Gurkha continues testing; dashboard design leaked

- 2021 Force Gurkha dashboard reveals a touchscreen infotainment system

- The test-mule was also equipped with a few accessories

Force Motors is working on the updated Gurkha SUV which could be launched later this year. New spy images reveal an accessorised version of the model. These new images also give us a peek at the interior of the 2021 Gurkha.

As seen in the spy images, the new Force Gurkha features accessories such as a roof-mounted luggage carrier and a tow hook at the rear. A quick look at the interior reveals an all-black dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, circular air vents with black surrounds, a touchscreen infotainment system, square-shaped glove-box, A-pillar mounted grab rail, front-facing second-row captain seats, and side-facing third-row seats.

On the outside, the second-gen Force Gurkha will come equipped with new headlamps and integrated circular DRLs, a single-slat grille with the Force Motors logo and Gurkha badging, fog lights, a new bumper with skid plate, new alloy wheels, a snorkel, vertically stacked tail-lights, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, rear door-mounted spare wheel, and a new rear bumper with reflectors.

Under the hood, the new Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual gearbox will be standard, and 4x4 capability will be offered as well. Upon arrival, the 2021 Force Gurkha will rival the likes of the new Mahindra Thar.

Image Source