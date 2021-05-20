2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift specifications revealed ahead of UK debut

- Introduced at a starting price of £27,650 (approx. Rs 28.57 lakh) for the base five-seat SE variant

- Offered in five variants - SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K, and the vRS.

- UK bookings to open in June

- Will be available in five engine options (three petrol and two diesel)

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift has been introduced in the UK with a host of design and feature upgrades, along with new engine options and upgraded assistance systems. The Kodiaq facelift has been launched in the UK at a starting price of £27,650 (approx. Rs 28.57 lakh). The SUV is offered in five variants - SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K, and the vRS. Skoda UK will open bookings for the Kodiaq facelift in June, followed by the deliveries in July 2021.

The SE models will be available in both five-seat and seven-seat layout options, while the rest of the variants get a seven-seat layout as standard. All the variants get significant feature upgrades over its predecessor.

Exterior and Interior

The updated Kodiaq features a more upright six-sided radiator grille and a new, higher bonnet. The bumpers have been redesigned for sharpness, while the central air intake has been widened over the previous model. The new LED headlamps are now standard across the range and the full LED matrix lights are standard from the SE L variant onwards. Moreover, the SE and the SE L variants feature aluminium-effect trim on the front and rear apron.

The rear bumper features a distinctive diffuser while the tailgate features a new spoiler that extends further towards the back of the car. The vehicle gets sleek and chiselled shaped LED rear lights. As for the interior, the SUV gets the standard new two-spoke steering wheel, while the SportLine and the vRS variants get a sportier three-spoke steering wheel design.

Engine

The updated Skoda Kodiaq will be available in five engine options (three petrol and two diesel). Selected variants will offer DSG transmission and a four-wheel-drive option. The main highlight of the new engine range is the 238bhp 2.0-litre TSI engine which is offered in the vRS variant with all-wheel drive. The company claims that this engine is 60kg lighter than the 2.0-litre TDI it replaces, while the new DSG transmission is 5.2kg lighter than the previous gearbox.

New assistance systems

The updated models get the new adaptive cruise control function and a new emergency braking function that can detect both pedestrians and cyclists. As a part of the car’s proactive passenger protection, new radar sensors at the back can even prepare the vehicle and its occupants for the risk of a collision from behind.

The variant-wise additional feature equipment are as follows –

Kodiaq SE (from £27,650) (approx. Rs 28.58 lakh)

- LED headlights (low functionality) with DRLs

- Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

- Off-road style lower front bumper element

- Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

- Colour multifunction trip computer

- Grey stitching in dashboard

- Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

- Space-saving temporary spare wheel

Kodiaq SE L (from £31,895) (approx. Rs 32.98 lakh)

- 19-inch Triglav alloy wheels

- Full LED matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (allweather lighting system)

- Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

- Chrome roof rails

- Off-road style lower front bumper element

- Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

- Grey stitching in dashboard

- Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

- Space-saving temporary spare wheel

- Textile floor mats

Kodiaq SportLine (from £35,805) (approx. Rs 37.02 lakh)

- Full LED matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (all-weather lighting system)

- Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

- Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

- Grey stitching in dashboard

- Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

- Space-saving temporary spare wheel

- Rear-view parking camera

Kodiaq L&K (from £41,720) (approx. Rs 43.13 lakh)

- Full LED matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (all-weather lighting system)

- Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

- Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

- Leather ventilated front seats with Laurin & Klement logo

- Grey stitching in dashboard

- Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

- Virtual cockpit

Kodiaq vRS (price to be announced)

- 20-inch Sagitarius anthracite alloy wheels with aero covers

- Virtual cockpit