    Volkswagen India extends service period and warranty up to 30 June, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    508 Views
    - Volkswagen has extended the validity of the standard warranty, extended warranty, and scheduled service

    - The company will also stretch the validity of RSA services up to 30 June, 2021

    Volkswagen India has announced an extension for the comprehensive service support for their customers up to 30 June, 2021. The brand is also offering extended comprehensive service assistance which includes warranty, extended warranty, RSA, and service value packages for its customers.

    Volkswagen said that all scheduled services and standard warranty as well as extended warranty packages for its products that were due between 1 April and 31 May, 2021, will now be extended up to 30 June, 2021. The aforementioned extension is also valid for the purchase of an extended warranty and RSA service.

    Speaking on this situation, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June 2021. As a customer-centric brand, we prioritize the safety of our customers, and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer’s requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers.”

