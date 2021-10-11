CarWale
    2021 Mahindra XUV700 delivery details revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    3,013 Views
    2021 Mahindra XUV700 delivery details revealed

    - The new Mahindra XUV700 has already received 50,000 bookings

    - The SUV is available in four variants across two engine options and five colours

    Mahindra commenced bookings of the all-new XUV700 on 7 October, 2021. In just two days, the company has received more than 50,000 bookings for the model, which means it has sold off inventory worth six months of production for the SUV.

    Now, Mahindra has announced the delivery details of the second-gen XUV700. Deliveries of the XUV700 petrol variants are set to commence in the last week of October 2021, which means that the first batch of the models will be delivered to customers just around the festive season. Meanwhile, deliveries of the diesel-powered XUV700 will begin in the last week of November 2021. To read the variant-wise features of the Mahindra XUV700, click here.

    Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV700 include a 2.0-litre, mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre, mHawk diesel engine. The petrol motor produces 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, while the diesel motor is offered in two states of tune; 153bhp and 360Nm of torque (MX variants) as well as 182bhp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm for AT). Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
