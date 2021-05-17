CarWale
    2021 Kia Sonet deliveries commence

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    590 Views
    - The updated Kia Sonet was launched in India earlier this month

    - The model receives feature additions and two new variants

    Kia India launched the updated Sonet in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now begun deliveries of the refreshed version of the sub-four metre SUV in India.

    Compared to the outgoing model, the most significant change in the 2021 Kia Sonet is the updated brand logo, which made its debut on the updated Seltos, details of which are available here. Apart from the updated logo, the Sonet was introduced in two new variants including the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT HTX and 1.5-litre diesel 6AT HTX.

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Kia Sonet also gets feature additions in the form of paddle shifters, rear door sunshade curtains, voice command for the sunroof, ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC. The lower variants of the model also receive additional features such as a sunroof, remote engine start function, smart key with push-button start, and chrome door handles.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Kia Sonet continues to be offered with the same set of powertrains that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, an IVT unit, and a six-speed torque converter unit. We have driven the Kia Sonet and you can read our review here.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
