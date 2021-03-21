2021 Jeep Wrangler accessories detailed

Jeep India had launched the locally-assembled Wrangler earlier this week with a starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the off-road-oriented SUV began last month and the deliveries are to commence soon. To know more about the Wrangler, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying the premium SUV, Jeep has announced that it has a wide range of 120 accessories available across all 26 outlets in the country. We walk you through some of the utilitarian, performance, leisure, and comfort ones along with the prices below.
For the exterior body, the accessories include grab handles for front and rear doors, front and rear splash guards, matte black front grille, side window air deflector, front air deflector, black and chrome side step, windshield tie-down straps, roof rack, and front skid plate. One can also go for an additional set of five or seven-inch lights that can be mounted on either side of the bonnet or at the front bonnet. Some of the funky add-ons which can be opted are colourful covers for spare wheel and Jeep badges.
On the inside, the cabin can be equipped with all-weather floor mats, carpet floor mats, and screen protector for the infotainment system display screen. For travel enthusiasts, accessories like storage bags, winch kit, cargo net, tailgate table, and laptop / tablet holder are sure to come in handy. Besides these, there is lumbar cushion, neck rest, car perfume, and a tissue box for added comfort.
There are also four accessories packs on offer – Explorer, Night Ultra Vision, Sports, and Essential. All the range of accessories will be supplied by Jeep-owned MOPAR parts distribution centre based in Chakan, Pune. The prices of the accessories are listed below.
Splash guards front – Rs 6,870
Splash guards rear – Rs 5,861
All weather floor mats – Rs 18,028
Carpet floor mats – Rs 15,296
Black vehicle cover – Rs 35,194
Grab handles – front- Rs 7,073
Grab handles – rear – Rs 12,283
Screen protector – Rs 2,881
Matte black grille – Rs 51,941
Hood latch – Rs 4,868
Front air deflector – Rs 17,159
Mesh soft top – black – Rs 30,510
Soft top – solid – black – Rs 54,708
Side window air deflector – Rs 15,907
Door sill guards – plastic – Rs 11,619
Door sill guard – steel – Rs 18,913
Side step – black – Rs 1,43,001
Side step – chrome – Rs 1,49,795
Windshield tie-down straps – Rs 5,283
Mobile storage bags – Rs 22,931
Cargo net - black – Rs 7,596
Tailgate table – steel – Rs 45,050
Laptop stand – Rs 8,014
Tablet holder – Rs 2,985
Tube door kit – Rs 1,84,593
Removable roof rack – Rs 36,749
Mopar winch – Rs 2,45,132