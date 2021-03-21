2021 Jeep Wrangler accessories detailed

Jeep India had launched the locally-assembled Wrangler earlier this week with a starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the off-road-oriented SUV began last month and the deliveries are to commence soon. To know more about the Wrangler, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying the premium SUV, Jeep has announced that it has a wide range of 120 accessories available across all 26 outlets in the country. We walk you through some of the utilitarian, performance, leisure, and comfort ones along with the prices below.

For the exterior body, the accessories include grab handles for front and rear doors, front and rear splash guards, matte black front grille, side window air deflector, front air deflector, black and chrome side step, windshield tie-down straps, roof rack, and front skid plate. One can also go for an additional set of five or seven-inch lights that can be mounted on either side of the bonnet or at the front bonnet. Some of the funky add-ons which can be opted are colourful covers for spare wheel and Jeep badges.

On the inside, the cabin can be equipped with all-weather floor mats, carpet floor mats, and screen protector for the infotainment system display screen. For travel enthusiasts, accessories like storage bags, winch kit, cargo net, tailgate table, and laptop / tablet holder are sure to come in handy. Besides these, there is lumbar cushion, neck rest, car perfume, and a tissue box for added comfort.

There are also four accessories packs on offer – Explorer, Night Ultra Vision, Sports, and Essential. All the range of accessories will be supplied by Jeep-owned MOPAR parts distribution centre based in Chakan, Pune. The prices of the accessories are listed below.

Splash guards front – Rs 6,870

Splash guards rear – Rs 5,861

All weather floor mats – Rs 18,028

Carpet floor mats – Rs 15,296

Black vehicle cover – Rs 35,194

Grab handles – front- Rs 7,073

Grab handles – rear – Rs 12,283

Screen protector – Rs 2,881

Matte black grille – Rs 51,941

Hood latch – Rs 4,868

Front air deflector – Rs 17,159

Mesh soft top – black – Rs 30,510

Soft top – solid – black – Rs 54,708

Side window air deflector – Rs 15,907

Door sill guards – plastic – Rs 11,619

Door sill guard – steel – Rs 18,913

Side step – black – Rs 1,43,001

Side step – chrome – Rs 1,49,795

Windshield tie-down straps – Rs 5,283

Mobile storage bags – Rs 22,931

Cargo net - black – Rs 7,596

Tailgate table – steel – Rs 45,050

Laptop stand – Rs 8,014

Tablet holder – Rs 2,985

Tube door kit – Rs 1,84,593

Removable roof rack – Rs 36,749

Mopar winch – Rs 2,45,132