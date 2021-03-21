CarWale
    2021 Jeep Wrangler accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    Jeep India had launched the locally-assembled Wrangler earlier this week with a starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the off-road-oriented SUV began last month and the deliveries are to commence soon. To know more about the Wrangler, click here. Now, if you are planning on buying the premium SUV, Jeep has announced that it has a wide range of 120 accessories available across all 26 outlets in the country. We walk you through some of the utilitarian, performance, leisure, and comfort ones along with the prices below. 

    Front Row Seats

    For the exterior body, the accessories include grab handles for front and rear doors, front and rear splash guards, matte black front grille, side window air deflector, front air deflector, black and chrome side step, windshield tie-down straps, roof rack, and front skid plate. One can also go for an additional set of five or seven-inch lights that can be mounted on either side of the bonnet or at the front bonnet. Some of the funky add-ons which can be opted are colourful covers for spare wheel and Jeep badges. 

    Headlight

    On the inside, the cabin can be equipped with all-weather floor mats, carpet floor mats, and screen protector for the infotainment system display screen. For travel enthusiasts, accessories like storage bags, winch kit, cargo net, tailgate table, and laptop / tablet holder are sure to come in handy. Besides these, there is lumbar cushion, neck rest, car perfume, and a tissue box for added comfort. 

    Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    There are also four accessories packs on offer – Explorer, Night Ultra Vision, Sports, and Essential. All the range of accessories will be supplied by Jeep-owned MOPAR parts distribution centre based in Chakan, Pune. The prices of the accessories are listed below.

    Splash guards front – Rs 6,870

    Splash guards rear – Rs 5,861

    All weather floor mats – Rs 18,028

    Carpet floor mats – Rs 15,296

    Black vehicle cover – Rs 35,194

    Grab handles – front- Rs 7,073

    Grab handles – rear – Rs 12,283

    Screen protector – Rs 2,881

    Matte black grille – Rs 51,941

    Hood latch – Rs 4,868

    Front air deflector – Rs 17,159

    Mesh soft top – black – Rs 30,510

    Soft top – solid – black – Rs 54,708

    Side window air deflector – Rs 15,907

    Door sill guards – plastic – Rs 11,619

    Door sill guard – steel – Rs 18,913

    Side step – black – Rs 1,43,001

    Side step – chrome – Rs 1,49,795

    Windshield tie-down straps – Rs 5,283

    Mobile storage bags – Rs 22,931

    Cargo net - black – Rs 7,596

    Tailgate table – steel – Rs 45,050

    Laptop stand – Rs 8,014

    Tablet holder – Rs 2,985

    Tube door kit – Rs 1,84,593

    Removable roof rack – Rs 36,749

    Mopar winch – Rs 2,45,132

