Next-generation Subaru WRX spied on test

The next-generation Subaru Impreza has been spied on a test and this time around in the high-performance WRX guise. This car carries a lot of design cues from the 2018 Viziv Performance STI concept showcased at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon.

In these pictures, we can see that it will be a four-door model and get a new version of a familiar face that has been defining aspect of the WRX range across every generation. Our spy sources suggest that this car will make use of a new turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine that in top-spec STI guise will produce 400bhp and 489Nm with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The Subaru Impreza/WRX/STI for the Indian car market are exotic dishes that we can only get close to via rallies, drift events or if they are ever brought out for display by knowledgeable collectors across the country. As most of us know, the Subaru Impreza made its name at the hands of a certain Colin McRae on various rally stages across the world. Closer to home, for those who were into video games, it was one of the most famous cars in games like Colin McRae’s rally, Need for Speed and Dirt. The 2022 Subaru is expected to be unveiled in the second quarter of 2021.