New Audi S5 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 79.06 lakh

- Audi S5 Sportback deliveries set to begin soon

- The model is powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Audi India has launched the new S5 Sportback in the country, with a price tag of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model are expected to begin later this month.

Propelling the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can reach speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

Exterior highlights of the Audi S5 Sportback include a blacked-out version of the single-frame grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, sloping roofline, blacked-out ORVMs, large alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, a blacked-out diffuser, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives features in the form of carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, a virtual cockpit, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Audi India also offers a host of customisation options for the model.