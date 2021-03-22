CarWale
    New Audi S5 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 79.06 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Audi S5 Sportback deliveries set to begin soon

    - The model is powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Audi India has launched the new S5 Sportback in the country, with a price tag of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model are expected to begin later this month.

    Propelling the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can reach speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

    Exterior highlights of the Audi S5 Sportback include a blacked-out version of the single-frame grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, sloping roofline, blacked-out ORVMs, large alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, a blacked-out diffuser, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives features in the form of carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, a virtual cockpit, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Audi India also offers a host of customisation options for the model.

    Audi S5 Sportback Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 99.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 91.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 94.34 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 87.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 95.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 87.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 88.81 Lakh

