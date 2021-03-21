CarWale
    Audi S5 Sportback to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,233 Views
    - To be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque

    - To offer multiple drive modes, such as - Comfort, Dynamic, Individual and Auto

    Earlier this month, German luxury car manufacturer Audi teased the upcoming S5 Sportback via the official social media channels. Post much wait, the Audi S5 Sportback is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. 

    Mechanically, the upcoming S5 Sportback is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox which enables the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5-seconds. The vehicle will offer multiple drive modes, such as – Comfort, Dynamic, Individual and Auto. 

    Visually, the Audi S5 Sportback will feature aggressive styled LED DRLS and headlights which are flanked by the signature single-frame grille with S5 badging. As for sides, the vehicle will get large alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. The rear section is highlighted by LED taillights and quad-tip exhausts.

    As for the interior, the upcoming vehicle will be offered with premium upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The feature list further includes a virtual cockpit system, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, and more. The safety equipment list will include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with traction control and more. 

    Audi S5 Sportback
    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
