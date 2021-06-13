2021 Jaguar F-Pace - All you need to know

The new Jaguar F-Pace has arrived in the country with the sportier R-Dynamic trim for the first time, priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices. Now, let us find out more about the new F-Pace R-Dynamic.

Design

Jaguar has brought the entry-level R-Dynamic S version here that adds a snazzier body kit to the F-Pace. This body kit includes a darker grille with a chrome frame, reworked front bumper with silverish inserts, door cladding and 19-inch gloss grey alloy wheels, even then, it is every inch a standard F-Pace.

Apart from the R-Dynamic kit, there are new LED headlamps with auto high beam assist and dual J-shaped DRLs as well as new LED taillamps. Moreover, the side windows feature a chrome frame. There is also a Jaguar leaper logo on either side fender. It is available in four different metallic paint options such as Santorini Black, Firenze Red, Eiger Grey and Portofino Blue, apart from Fuji White solid paint.

Interior

The plush interior of the F-Pace is like a fresh breath of air. Jaguar has added a new 11.4-inch horizontal infotainment touchscreen in the cabin with the latest Pivi Pro system. There is also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that supports full-screen navigation. The cabin has full-grained leather trim and is now available either in Mars Red or Siena Tan colours.

In addition to that, there is also a wireless charging pad with a signal booster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Bluetooth streaming support, a new drive selector and an electric assist for the seats with memory function.

Engine and transmission

This classy SUV gets a 1,997cc four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 247bhp at 5,500rpm and 365Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,500rpm while there is a next-generation 1,997cc four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor that produces 201bhp at 4,250rpm and 430Nm of torque is available from 1,750 to 2,500rpm. Both the powertrains use an all-wheel-drive system.

Safety and features

There are plenty of features and safety equipment in this F-Pace such as a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, a fixed panoramic sunroof, heated door mirrors with auto-dimming for driver side, auto headlamps and wipers, heated rear window, four-zone temperature control, powered tailgate, air quality sensor with a PM2.5 filter, 3D surround camera, All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), hill launch assist, dynamic stability control, torque vectoring by braking and emergency brake assist.

The F-Pace R-Dynamic S takes on with the Porsche Macan, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the BMW X5 and the upcoming Audi Q5.