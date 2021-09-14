CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India tomorow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,206 Views
    2021 Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India tomorow

    - To be powered by a BS6 compliant diesel engine

    - Will rival the Mahindra Thar

    After a series of spy pictures and teaser videos, Force Motors will finally take the veils off the new Gurkha SUV tomorrow. Showcased at the Auto Expo last year, the highlight of the Gurkha will be the new BS6 compliant diesel mill, revised exterior styling and a revamped cabin. 

    Left Side View

    Based on the teaser image released by the carmaker, the Force Gurkha will have a butch boxy SUV stance. The flat bonnet with the single slat front grille, an air intake snorkel, and circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights will give the Gurkha a modern look. Besides this, the plastic cladding all around lends a rugged appeal to the Gurkha. To know more about the upcoming Force Gurkha, click here.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the Gurkha will have an all-black theme with the centre-stacked touchscreen infotainment system and circular aircon vents. It will also get the front-facing second row captain seats with individual armrests.

    Under the bonnet, the Gurkha will mostly be powered by the BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. While a manual gearbox will be a standard offering, the higher variants are likely to get an all-wheel-drive configuration. We expect the new Gurkha to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

    Force Motors Gurkha New Image
    Force Motors Gurkha New
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    CarWale abSure used car outlets now open for business
     Next 
    2022 Subaru WRX debuts with handsome looks, newer engine and platform

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Gurkha New Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117864 Views
    752 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117864 Views
    752 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India tomorow