2021 Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India tomorow

- To be powered by a BS6 compliant diesel engine

- Will rival the Mahindra Thar

After a series of spy pictures and teaser videos, Force Motors will finally take the veils off the new Gurkha SUV tomorrow. Showcased at the Auto Expo last year, the highlight of the Gurkha will be the new BS6 compliant diesel mill, revised exterior styling and a revamped cabin.

Based on the teaser image released by the carmaker, the Force Gurkha will have a butch boxy SUV stance. The flat bonnet with the single slat front grille, an air intake snorkel, and circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights will give the Gurkha a modern look. Besides this, the plastic cladding all around lends a rugged appeal to the Gurkha. To know more about the upcoming Force Gurkha, click here.

Inside, the Gurkha will have an all-black theme with the centre-stacked touchscreen infotainment system and circular aircon vents. It will also get the front-facing second row captain seats with individual armrests.

Under the bonnet, the Gurkha will mostly be powered by the BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. While a manual gearbox will be a standard offering, the higher variants are likely to get an all-wheel-drive configuration. We expect the new Gurkha to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.