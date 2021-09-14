2022 Subaru WRX debuts with handsome looks, newer engine and platform

- Gets a bigger 2.4-litre flat-four

- Six-speed manual or CVT sends power to AWD

Subaru has taken the wraps off the new-gen WRX which looks much more handsome and modern than before. Also, it debuts a new platform, grown engine but continues its rally legacy with improvements under the skin. The Japanese carmaker has also introduced a new top-spec GT trim.

Growing from 2.0-litre to 2.4-litre, the flat-four turbocharged ‘boxer’ gasoline engine of the 2022 WRX puts out 271bhp and 350Nm. It can be had either with a six-speed manual or a CVT with both the gearboxes sending power to the Subaru AWD system.

The new Subaru Global Platform on which the new-gen WRX is based makes use of stiffer chassis, lower centre of gravity and a 28 per cent and 75 per cent increase in torsional rigidity and suspension rigidity, respectively. The optimised front suspension geometry reduces the mass offset of the front suspension. And a new dual-pinion electric power steering system separates the driver's input shaft from the motor-assist shaft.

Appearance-wise, the 2022 WRX adopts an evolutionary styling making it instantly recognisable. There’s a sleeker Subaru headlamp design flanking sleeker and sharper looking grille. A functional hood scoop adds to its off-roading drama. At the back, the sleeker tail lamp setup makes it look thoroughly modern. And the large blacked-out diffusers and quad-exhausts hark back to the rally versions.

A comprehensively revamped cabin gets an 11.6-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity. It can also be opted with an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and the new Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The GT also features exclusive 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels in matte grey finish wrapped in 245/40 R18performance tires.

The 2022 Subaru WRX will go on sale in the North American market soon, although pricing and availability details are yet to be divulged. And the hotter WRX STI version will follow soon.