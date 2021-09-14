CarWale
    MG Astor to be unveiled in India tomorrow – What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To debut with industry-first and first-in-segment features

    - Expected to get 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options 

    MG Motor India will officially unveil the Astor SUV in the Indian market tomorrow. The upcoming SUV will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a part of the standard equipment list. Moreover, the Astor will debut with several industry-first and technologically advanced features that have been optimised for Indian traffic conditions. It is believed that post the global unveil tomorrow, the prices for the new model is likely to be announced close to Diwali.  

    The upcoming MG Astor will offer an industry-first personal AI assistant which is designed by an American company, Star Design. The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to engage with the people in the car. This is a platform on which partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will be based upon. Moreover, customers can also personalise the services as per their needs. 

    The Astor will offer the first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology. This includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Some of the distinctive feature highlights include cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA), and speed assist system amongst others. 

    The company has also developed an ecosystem of various in-car services, such as maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, and more. Additionally, customers can also access music via the JioSaavn app and reserve a parking spot via the Park+ (select cities to begin with) function through the head unit.

    Under the hood, the upcoming MG Astor is expected to be offered in 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options which are currently offered in the international markets. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. More details about the MG Astor will be known post the official unveil in India tomorrow. 

