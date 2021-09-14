CarWale abSure used car outlets now open for business

-Initial roll out in nine major cities across the country

-167 point inspection and Seven-day money-back guarantee

CarWale has broken a new ceiling once again. It was the first to bring the car business online and has now launched another disruptor in the market- abSure. Dubbed abSure from the words Absolutely Sure, it's CarTrade Tech’s tailor-made platform for those looking for an assured and high quality used car buying experience.

The abSure experience has been built on the back of a 4S plan- Absolutely Sure, Absolutely Safe, Absolutely Secure and Absolutely Smart. Sure provides you with a seven-day money-back guarantee while Safe ensures zero accident and tampering. Secure is a 167 point rigorous inspection checkpoint while Smart comprises a one year/15,000km warranty along with one year of roadside assistance.

However, it’s not just the buyers who are covered under the comprehensive programme. For those looking to sell, CarWale abSure provides free home car inspection, loan closure assistance, guaranteed ownership transfer and assured payments within 24 hours post-inspection.

CarWale abSure showrooms have been launched across nine cities that comprise Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat, Kanpur, Noida, Chennai, Bhopal, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Additionally, a dedicated abSure helpline 18002102180 has been created to support buyers and sellers with any car-related issues and ensure the best service quality.

Commenting on the launch, Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech said, “We are delighted to introduce CarWale abSure, an ingenious one-stop retail destination providing ‘Just like New’ pre-owned cars that are aspirational as well as affordable to Indians. The genesis of the brand lies in the belief that the purchase and ownership of a pre-owned car and the disposal of a pre-owned car are as significant as the buying of a new car. It is imperative to keep customer confidence at the helm of this transaction and minimise inadequacies of trust, transparency and financing mechanisms. CarWale abSure will focus on mitigating these gaps by a striking equilibrium between the seller’s needs and the buyer’s demands.”