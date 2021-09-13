CarWale
    All-new Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India on 15 September, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Force Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

    - The model will be powered by an 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

    After releasing a set of teasers on its social media channels, Force Motors is all set to unveil the BS6 compliant Gurkha on 15 September, 2021. The second-generation model was showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi.

    The last teaser video of the new Force Gurkha has revealed that the upcoming Force Gurkha will come equipped with all four captain seats with fabric upholstery, while the second row will also receive individual arm rests. Another teaser video gave us a peek at the exterior design, which featured a snorkel, fender-mounted turn indicators, a roof rack, and wide wheel arches.

    A few other notable features of the next-gen Force Gurkha are likely to include a single-slat grille with the Force Motors logo, new circular headlamps with LED DRLs, black front and rear bumpers, fog lights, black ORVMs, new alloy wheels, vertically-positioned tail lights, and a tow hook. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone theme of beige and black, a touchscreen infotainment system, circular AC vents, power windows, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Force Gurkha will be powered by an 89bhp 2.6-litre BS6-compliant diesel engine. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard, and the model will also get a 4WD system. The carmaker is also working on a five-door variant of the Gurkha, and you can read all about it here.

    Force Motors Gurkha New Image
    Force Motors Gurkha New
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
