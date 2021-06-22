2021 Audi S5 Sportback - Acceleration and fuel economy tested

German luxury carmaker Audi brought the brand-new S5 Sportback to India a few months ago as a CBU. This S5 Sportback is a high-performance version of the standard A5 sedan and hence features a more powerful V6 petrol engine. Now, we will have a quick short glance at its performance and fuel economy figures.

The S5 Sportback is a four-door sedan that gets a front-mounted 2,994cc turbocharged V6 petrol mill married to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It makes 349bhp from 5,400 to 6,400rpm and delivers stupendous 500Nm of torque from 1,370 to 4,500rpm. The sedan is equipped with a quattro all-wheel-drive system and a self-locking central differential.

Audi claims that the S5 Sportback can go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds. However, when the CarWale team tested the 0 to 100kmph timing, the sedan took just 4.68 seconds to reach the 100kmph target and that is certainly quicker than the claimed acceleration figure. On the other hand, the sedan achieved the 100 to 200kmph sprint time in 12.36 seconds.

The S5 Sportback has a 1,760kg unladen weight and these acceleration figures are amazing for a car that weighs over a ton. However, it is also surprising to learn its fuel consumption figures because even though the sedan has the mighty V6 petrol engine. If you would like to know more about this lovely sedan, please do read up on our first drive review of the Audi S5 Sportback.

We tested the performance-oriented S5 Sportback in the city as well as on the highway to record the real-world mileage. The sedan was able to deliver 6.1kmpl in the city while 7.9kmpl on the highway. Moreover, the car has a combined fuel economy of 10.60kmpl according to Audi. Consequently, the real-world mileage figures do not match the claimed combined fuel economy by Audi and the S5 Sportback will surely cost a fortune.

In conclusion, although the S5 Sportback is a quite heavy car, it delivers better performance as well as fuel efficiency and more importantly, it also comes with plenty of features and a plush interior.

Did you know?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 can also go from stationary to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds as the claimed acceleration figure of the S5 Sportback.

Pictures by Kapil Angane