Three new MINI models launched in India: All you need to know

British marque MINI has launched the new iterations of the Three-Door hatchback, Convertible, and the John Cooper Works (JCW). The new MINI range is available in petrol engine options as Completely Built-Up Unit (CBUs). All three models are available in 11 colour options - Island Blue (new colour), Rooftop Grey (new colour), British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, Pepper White, White Silver, Enigmatic Black (optional), Zesty Yellow (only available for MINI Convertible), and Rebel Green (JCW only).

Exterior

Visually, the new Three-Door hatchback and the MINI Convertible get a fresh set of cosmetic upgrades in the form of a revised hexagonal grille that complements the tweaked round MINI headlamps with integrated fog lights. Whereas, the LED side indicators are integrated into the redesigned side scuttles. For improved dynamics, the new air intakes are vertically integrated with the bodywork. The sides are more-or-less the same except for the new contours of the wheel arch surrounds. The rear fog lights are integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit. The MINI Three-Door and the MINI Convertible ride on a set of 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. MINIs' have always been known to offer the widest range of customisation options, therefore customers can also choose from different wheel size designs to meet individual taste.

The new MINI John Cooper Works hatchback gets a new hexagonal radiator grille in the centre with a characteristic honeycomb pattern. The cross member at the bottom edge gets a red-coloured finished. For a distinctive race-inspired look, the JCW version exclusively sports the racing stripes on the bonnet. Additional visual highlights include contrasting paint finish on the roof and mirror caps in white, black, or exclusively for MINI JCW in Chilli Red. Aerodynamic duties are well managed by the front apron with integral air ducts, and side sills. The MINI JCW offers the option of an 18-inch light-alloy wheel.

An optional Piano Black exterior is available for the door handles, side scuttles, fuel cap, MINI logos on the bonnet and luggage compartment lid. Additionally, the model lettering and tailpipes of the exhaust system are now finished in high-gloss black in addition to the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille, and rear lights. The new Multitone Roof (MINI Three-Door and MINI JCW) features a colour gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, created with a new painting technique extending from the windscreen frame to the rear. The company further adds that every MINI with a multi-tone roof is unique due to slight deviations in the colour pattern.

Interior

The updated interior is now available in two options – ‘Silver Chequered’ - wherein the instrument panel surface and the elliptical ring in the door are available in a Chequered design, and ‘Aluminium’ – which features opposing diagonal lines that represents a modern and visually impactful evolution of the classical herringbone design. The Three-Door and the Convertible are available in two new standard upholstery options - Cloth-Leatherette combination in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon Black. The Leatherette Carbon Black is also available as a standard option. Additional upholstery options include MINI Yours Leather Lounge in Carbon Black, Leather Cross Punch in Carbon Black, Leather Chester in Satellite Grey and Malt Brown as well as JCW Sports Seats in Dinamica.

In terms of features, the vehicle gets an 8.8-inch colour touchscreen display, a new multifunction steering wheel, touch-sensitive favourite buttons, ambient lighting, and more. The optional five-inch multifunctional instrument display on the steering column claims to offer a whole new experience. The optional MINI Wired Package comes with a navigation system, wireless charging, and enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation. The multifunctional instrument display comes as standard with MINI Wired Package. Other infotainment options include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with Wired Package and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

The MINI Excitement Pack offers LED interior and ambient lighting that illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door. Additionally, the new ‘Lounge’ and ‘Sport’ modes offer a choice of six interior light colours each. In ‘Lounge’ mode, the content displayed is in a relaxing colour setting ranging between turquoise and petrol blue. In the ‘Sport’ mode, the screen backgrounds are red and anthracite.

Engine

MINI Three-Door hatch and the MINI Convertible are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 189bhp and 280Nm of torque between 1,350 – 4,600rpm. The Three-Door hatchback is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds, while the MINI Convertible can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.1 seconds. This engine comes mated with a seven-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission.

The MINI JCW is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower turbo engine that generates 228bhp and 320Nm of torque between 1,450 - 4,800rpm. The JCW is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.1 seconds. This engine comes mated with an eight-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission.

Driver assistance systems include cruise control, park assistant, rear-view camera, and head-up display. Additional safety equipment includes front passenger airbags, brake assist, three-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, run-flat tyres, and a rear-view camera as standard. The MINI Convertible features a rollover protection system for additional safety. The standard technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

Prices

The ex-showroom prices for the new MINI range are as follows –

MINI Three-Door hatch – Rs 38.00 lakh

MINI Convertible – Rs 44.00 lakh

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch – Rs 45.50 lakh