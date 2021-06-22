CarWale
    Ferrari V6 hybrid caught testing; to be unveiled later this week

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Ferrari V6 hybrid model will debut on 24 June

    - The model, codenamed F171, will be the first V6 Ferrari since the Dino

    Ferrari is working on a new V6 hybrid model, which has been codenamed the F171. Set to become the first V6 model from the house of Maranello since the Dino, the model has also been teased on social media ahead of its debut on 24 June, 2021.

    As seen in the spy images here, the upcoming Ferrari V6 hybrid features various elements that are inspired by the SF90 Stradale, such as the sleek headlamps and integrated DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, two centre-mounted exhaust tips, and side intakes. Also on offer is believed to be a quad tail light setup.

    Under the hood, the new Ferrari model is expected to be propelled by a 3.0-litre V6 engine with a power output of approximately 700bhp. The model is expected to be offered only in the rear-wheel-drive format, with transmission duties likely to be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic unit. Stay tuned for updates.

