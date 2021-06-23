CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 5 Series facelift teased ahead of launch tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,057 Views
    BMW 5 Series facelift teased ahead of launch tomorrow

    - The BMW 5 Series facelift is likely to be offered with three powertrains

    - The model will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and the Jaguar XF

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, BMW India has teased the upcoming 5 Series facelift. The teaser image gives us a clear look at the front and side profile of the car.

    As seen in the teaser image, the new BMW 5 Series facelift will benefit from a revised exterior design that includes twin L-shaped LED DRLs, reworked LED headlamps, refreshed front and rear bumpers, smoked LED tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

    Under the hood, the facelifted BMW 5 Series is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is likely to be standard across the range.

    Inside, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift might come equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 7 operating system and new gloss black inserts for the centre console. Once launched, the BMW 5 Series facelift will rival the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Image
    BMW 5 Series Facelift
    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi e-tron India launch on 22 July
     Next 
    Ferrari V6 hybrid caught testing; to be unveiled later this week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    MINI Cooper JCW

    MINI Cooper JCW

    ₹ 45.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 24th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.46 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 5 Series facelift teased ahead of launch tomorrow