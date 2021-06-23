BMW 5 Series facelift teased ahead of launch tomorrow

- The BMW 5 Series facelift is likely to be offered with three powertrains

- The model will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and the Jaguar XF

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, BMW India has teased the upcoming 5 Series facelift. The teaser image gives us a clear look at the front and side profile of the car.

As seen in the teaser image, the new BMW 5 Series facelift will benefit from a revised exterior design that includes twin L-shaped LED DRLs, reworked LED headlamps, refreshed front and rear bumpers, smoked LED tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the facelifted BMW 5 Series is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is likely to be standard across the range.

Inside, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift might come equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 7 operating system and new gloss black inserts for the centre console. Once launched, the BMW 5 Series facelift will rival the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.