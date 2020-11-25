CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta - Top 5 features

    2020 Toyota Innova Crysta - Top 5 features

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,113 Views
    2020 Toyota Innova Crysta - Top 5 features

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) India has upgraded the Innova Crysta and launched it with many new features. Let's take a look at the top five of these highlights of the upgraded premium MPV.

    1. Updated Grille

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front View

    Up front is a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome surrounds that merge into the headlamps. This chrome ornamentation gives a nice shiny outline to the fascia with a sharper front bumper design.

    2. New stylish alloys

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Side View

    The MPV rides on new diamond-cut alloy wheels that complement the sparkling black crystal shine exterior colour. It helps give the car a contemporary look.

    3. New upholstery

    Toyota Innova Crysta Second Row Seats

    Inside its cabin, the ZX variant now boasts of a new camel tan colour for its upholstery. Top-spec trim buyers will benefit from this update that jacks up the luxury quotient of the interior.

    4. New touchscreen system

    There's even a new and bigger touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay. This new Smart Playcast unit gets a larger display and updates that make it better than the system in the outgoing model.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Music System

    5. Vehicle connectivity features

    TKM has also introduced many optional accessories which buyers can opt for while purchasing the new Innova. Interestingly, owners will also get the option of many new vehicle connectivity features like real-time vehicle tracking, last parked location, geofencing, etc.  

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars