2020 Toyota Innova Crysta - Top 5 features

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) India has upgraded the Innova Crysta and launched it with many new features. Let's take a look at the top five of these highlights of the upgraded premium MPV.

1. Updated Grille

Up front is a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome surrounds that merge into the headlamps. This chrome ornamentation gives a nice shiny outline to the fascia with a sharper front bumper design.

2. New stylish alloys

The MPV rides on new diamond-cut alloy wheels that complement the sparkling black crystal shine exterior colour. It helps give the car a contemporary look.

3. New upholstery

Inside its cabin, the ZX variant now boasts of a new camel tan colour for its upholstery. Top-spec trim buyers will benefit from this update that jacks up the luxury quotient of the interior.

4. New touchscreen system

There's even a new and bigger touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay. This new Smart Playcast unit gets a larger display and updates that make it better than the system in the outgoing model.

5. Vehicle connectivity features

TKM has also introduced many optional accessories which buyers can opt for while purchasing the new Innova. Interestingly, owners will also get the option of many new vehicle connectivity features like real-time vehicle tracking, last parked location, geofencing, etc.