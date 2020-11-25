Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in India in three variant options - GX, VX, and ZX. While most of the details have been retained from the outgoing model, the updated model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Innova Crysta.

What’s good about it?

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets fresh design highlights in the form of the trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that neatly merges with the headlamps. Additionally, the MPV gets a sharp front bumper design with diamond-cut alloy wheels. The ZX variant can now be had with a Camel Tan upholstery option. In terms of features, the vehicle now gets front clearance sonar (with MID indication) for enhanced safety and a new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both the petrol and diesel engines are offered in manual and automatic transmission options.

What’s not so good?

The Innova Crysta is a well-built product, however, the addition of more modern features would have strengthened its position over its competitors. The Innova Crysta is comparatively priced higher than most of its rivals and the updated model is all the more expensive by up to Rs 70,000 as compared to the outgoing model.

Best variant to buy?

The only choice for customers interested in an eight-seat petrol option is the entry-level GX variant that can be had in both manual and automatic options. The top-spec variant is the best option as it offers seven-airbags along with perforated leather seat cover material and wood-finished ornament on the seat back table. As for the customers on a budget, the mid-level VX variant offers a modest set of features.

Specifications

Petrol

2.7-litre - 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm

Five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift

Diesel

2.4-litre - 148bhp at 3,400rpm and 343Nm of torque between 1,400-2,800rpm (MT), and 360Nm of torque between 1,400-2,600rpm (AT)

Five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift

Did you know?

In addition to the existing colour options, the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a new exterior colour option – sparkling black crystal shine.