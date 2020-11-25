CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Why should you buy?

    Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,422 Views
    Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Why should you buy?

    Post much wait, Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in India in three variant options - GX, VX, and ZX. While most of the details have been retained from the outgoing model, the updated model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Innova Crysta

    What’s good about it?

    The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets fresh design highlights in the form of the trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that neatly merges with the headlamps. Additionally, the MPV gets a sharp front bumper design with diamond-cut alloy wheels. The ZX variant can now be had with a Camel Tan upholstery option. In terms of features, the vehicle now gets front clearance sonar (with MID indication) for enhanced safety and a new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both the petrol and diesel engines are offered in manual and automatic transmission options.   

    What’s not so good?

    The Innova Crysta is a well-built product, however, the addition of more modern features would have strengthened its position over its competitors. The Innova Crysta is comparatively priced higher than most of its rivals and the updated model is all the more expensive by up to Rs 70,000 as compared to the outgoing model. 

    Best variant to buy? 

    The only choice for customers interested in an eight-seat petrol option is the entry-level GX variant that can be had in both manual and automatic options. The top-spec variant is the best option as it offers seven-airbags along with perforated leather seat cover material and wood-finished ornament on the seat back table. As for the customers on a budget, the mid-level VX variant offers a modest set of features. 

    Specifications 

    Petrol 

    2.7-litre - 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm

    Five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift

    Diesel 

    2.4-litre - 148bhp at 3,400rpm and 343Nm of torque between 1,400-2,800rpm (MT), and 360Nm of torque between 1,400-2,600rpm (AT)

    Five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift

    Did you know?

    In addition to the existing colour options, the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a new exterior colour option – sparkling black crystal shine.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars