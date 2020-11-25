CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift: Variants explained

    New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift: Variants explained

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,471 Views
    New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift: Variants explained

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available across two powertrain options in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations.

    Engine options on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the same 2.7-litre petrol motor and 2.4-litre diesel motor carried over from the outgoing model. The former is capable of producing 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.

    The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is offered in seven colours including Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Garnet Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant-garde Bronze, Silver, Grey, and Super White. The model is available in four variants that include G, GX, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Innova Crysta facelift G

    Black and Silver grille

    Halogen headlamps

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Rear spoiler

    Cooled glove-box

    Manual AC

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Black fabric seats

    Four speakers

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Two 12V power outlets

    Three airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

    HSA

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Innova Crysta facelift GX

    Electrically foldable ORVMs with puddle lamps

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Speed-sensing door lock

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock

    Innova Crysta facelift VX

    Black and chrome grille

    LED projector headlamps

    Automatic headlamp function

    Front and rear fog lights

    Chrome cover for ORVMs

    Chrome door handles

    Blue ambient lighting

    Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob

    Automatic climate control

    Cruise control

    Black or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia

    Six speakers

    USB fast charging port

    Innova Crysta facelift ZX

    Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Easy-slide passenger seat

    Hazel Brown or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia

    Seven airbags

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars