New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift: Variants explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available across two powertrain options in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations.
Engine options on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the same 2.7-litre petrol motor and 2.4-litre diesel motor carried over from the outgoing model. The former is capable of producing 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.
The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is offered in seven colours including Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Garnet Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant-garde Bronze, Silver, Grey, and Super White. The model is available in four variants that include G, GX, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Black and Silver grille
Halogen headlamps
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear spoiler
Cooled glove-box
Manual AC
Height-adjustable driver seat
Black fabric seats
Four speakers
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Two 12V power outlets
Three airbags
ABS with EBD
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
HSA
Seat-belt reminder system
Innova Crysta facelift GX
Electrically foldable ORVMs with puddle lamps
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensing door lock
Impact-sensing auto door unlock
Innova Crysta facelift VX
Black and chrome grille
LED projector headlamps
Automatic headlamp function
Front and rear fog lights
Chrome cover for ORVMs
Chrome door handles
Blue ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
Leather-wrapped gear knob
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Black or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia
Six speakers
USB fast charging port
Innova Crysta facelift ZX
Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat
Easy-slide passenger seat
Hazel Brown or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia
Seven airbags