New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift: Variants explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available across two powertrain options in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations.

Engine options on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the same 2.7-litre petrol motor and 2.4-litre diesel motor carried over from the outgoing model. The former is capable of producing 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is offered in seven colours including Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Garnet Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant-garde Bronze, Silver, Grey, and Super White. The model is available in four variants that include G, GX, VX, and ZX. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Innova Crysta facelift G

Black and Silver grille

Halogen headlamps

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear spoiler

Cooled glove-box

Manual AC

Height-adjustable driver seat

Black fabric seats

Four speakers

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Two 12V power outlets

Three airbags

ABS with EBD

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

HSA

Seat-belt reminder system

Innova Crysta facelift GX

Electrically foldable ORVMs with puddle lamps

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Speed-sensing door lock

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Innova Crysta facelift VX

Black and chrome grille

LED projector headlamps

Automatic headlamp function

Front and rear fog lights

Chrome cover for ORVMs

Chrome door handles

Blue ambient lighting

Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Black or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia

Six speakers

USB fast charging port

Innova Crysta facelift ZX

Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat

Easy-slide passenger seat

Hazel Brown or Camel Tan perforated leather seats with Crysta insignia

Seven airbags