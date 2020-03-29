Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 5 features

2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 5 features

March 29, 2020, 02:31 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3420 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 5 features

Mahindra's best-selling Bolero SUV has been recently updated and silently launched at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the top five features that make it look more pleasing to buyers.

1. Powertrain

The most important update is to the engine to comply with the new BS6 norms. The mHawk75 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine produces 75bhp of power at 3,600rpm and a peak torque of 210Nm between 1,600-2,200rpm. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Engine

2. Cosmetic changes

The cosmetic upgrades for this 2020 Bolero BS6 version include a refreshed front styling with a new bumper, grille, and tweaked headlamps as well.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

3. Interior changes

There's a fresh breath of air inside the cabin too with updated dash and newly-designed seats. The SUV also gets features like a music system, AC with heater, digital instrument cluster, power windows, central locking, keyless entry and remote fuel lid opener.

Mahindra Bolero Interior

4. Updated safety features

Furthermore, now the Bolero also complies with upcoming pedestrian safety norms, which are expected to be implemented in October 2020. This latest iteration of the Bolero becomes the first vehicle to be sold in India with metal bumpers to clear these upcoming pedestrian norms.

Mahindra Bolero Interior

5. Revised variants nomenclature

What's more, this Bolero facelift gets a revised variant nomenclature as well. Now it's offered in three trims - the entry-level B4, the mid-spec B6 and the top-spec B6(O). Ex-showroom prices for the mid-spec B6 stand at Rs 8.64 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh for the top-end B6(O).

Mahindra Bolero Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.68 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1825 Likes
123614 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2972 Likes
337661 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in