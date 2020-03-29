2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 5 features

Mahindra's best-selling Bolero SUV has been recently updated and silently launched at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the top five features that make it look more pleasing to buyers.

1. Powertrain

The most important update is to the engine to comply with the new BS6 norms. The mHawk75 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine produces 75bhp of power at 3,600rpm and a peak torque of 210Nm between 1,600-2,200rpm. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

2. Cosmetic changes

The cosmetic upgrades for this 2020 Bolero BS6 version include a refreshed front styling with a new bumper, grille, and tweaked headlamps as well.

3. Interior changes

There's a fresh breath of air inside the cabin too with updated dash and newly-designed seats. The SUV also gets features like a music system, AC with heater, digital instrument cluster, power windows, central locking, keyless entry and remote fuel lid opener.

4. Updated safety features

Furthermore, now the Bolero also complies with upcoming pedestrian safety norms, which are expected to be implemented in October 2020. This latest iteration of the Bolero becomes the first vehicle to be sold in India with metal bumpers to clear these upcoming pedestrian norms.

5. Revised variants nomenclature

What's more, this Bolero facelift gets a revised variant nomenclature as well. Now it's offered in three trims - the entry-level B4, the mid-spec B6 and the top-spec B6(O). Ex-showroom prices for the mid-spec B6 stand at Rs 8.64 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh for the top-end B6(O).