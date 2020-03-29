2020 BMW X1 driven - Now in pictures

BMW India recently launched the latest iteration of the X1 with several cosmetic changes and BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. This is one amongst the carmaker’s entry-level X range and will be locally produced at the manufacturer's Chennai facility. Launched in three trims SportX, xLine and M Sport, we bring you all details of the sDrive20d xLine variant through this picture gallery.

Cosmetically, the 2020 BMW X1 gets a heavily updated face and now features a bigger, more prominent kidney grille. The vertical slats give it that 3D effect.

Even the headlamps are now updated with a new cluster and new LED DRLs. Adding to the aggression is the revised front bumper with large black inserts on either sides.

Coming on to the sides, one will observe that the SUV's profile largely remains unchanged. However, the SUV rides on a new set of alloys and gets a black underbody cladding.

Round at the back there are faux silver skid plates and this luxury compact SUV features a set of revised tail lights. These help add flair to the rear section of the vehicle.

Though the overall design inside remains similar, the cabin gets its share of updates. This includes a new 8.8-inch touchscreen iDrive infotainment system and panoramic sunroof amongst others.

All petrol and diesel versions now comply with the upcoming BS6 norms. Coming to this particular variant, it is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel mill churning out 188bhp and 400Nm of torque.

It sports four driving modes (Eco, Pro, Comfort and Sport) and comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

We particularly like this misano blue version that you see in the pictures here. Otherwise, customers can choose from other exterior colour options including storm bay and sunset orange.