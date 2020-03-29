Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 BMW X1 driven - Now in pictures

2020 BMW X1 driven - Now in pictures

March 29, 2020, 02:32 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3664 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 BMW X1 driven - Now in pictures

BMW India recently launched the latest iteration of the X1 with several cosmetic changes and BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. This is one amongst the carmaker’s entry-level X range and will be locally produced at the manufacturer's Chennai facility. Launched in three trims SportX, xLine and M Sport, we bring you all details of the sDrive20d xLine variant through this picture gallery.

BMW X1 Driving

Cosmetically, the 2020 BMW X1 gets a heavily updated face and now features a bigger, more prominent kidney grille. The vertical slats give it that 3D effect. 

BMW X1 Exterior

Even the headlamps are now updated with a new cluster and new LED DRLs. Adding to the aggression is the revised front bumper with large black inserts on either sides.

BMW X1 Exterior

Coming on to the sides, one will observe that the SUV's profile largely remains unchanged. However, the SUV rides on a new set of alloys and gets a black underbody cladding.

BMW X1 Exterior

Round at the back there are faux silver skid plates and this luxury compact SUV features a set of revised tail lights. These help add flair to the rear section of the vehicle.

BMW X1 Interior

Though the overall design inside remains similar, the cabin gets its share of updates. This includes a new 8.8-inch touchscreen iDrive infotainment system and panoramic sunroof amongst others.

BMW X1 Engine

All petrol and diesel versions now comply with the upcoming BS6 norms. Coming to this particular variant, it is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel mill churning out 188bhp and 400Nm of torque.

BMW X1 Interior

It sports four driving modes (Eco, Pro, Comfort and Sport) and comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

BMW X1 Driving

We particularly like this misano blue version that you see in the pictures here. Otherwise, customers can choose from other exterior colour options including storm bay and sunset orange.

BMW X1 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 42.82 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 45.98 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 42 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 42.85 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 43.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 40.07 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 43.57 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 40.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 40.7 Lakh onwards

