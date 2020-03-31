Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 4 interior highlights

2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 4 interior highlights

March 31, 2020, 12:01 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
22235 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 4 interior highlights

The latest iteration of the Mahindra Bolero is now on sale in India. And though its biggest update comes in the form of a BS6 engine, there are some cosmetic changes and new features inside the cabin too. Here are the top four of them.

1. New Upholstery

Mahindra Bolero Interior

The carmaker has retained the seven-seater configuration in the Bolero BS6. However, there's a revised upholstery which breathes some fresh air into its cabin. Other layout and design remains the same.

2. Creature comforts

Mahindra Bolero Interior

With the rejig in the variant line-up, the 2020 version gets only three trims unlike the four versions offered earlier with the pre-facelift. Interestingly, air-conditioning with manual controls is now a standard feature across all trims to up the creature comfort. Then, there's a remote fuel-lid opener and a single DIN infotainment system in place with Aux and USB support.

3. New steering wheel

Mahindra Bolero Interior

Another revision comes in the form of a new four-spoke steering wheel, which has been borrowed from the Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra TUV300 Plus. Meanwhile, the top-spec variant continues to feature the digital cluster as well as the driver information system at the centre.

4. Updated safety kit

Mahindra Bolero Interior

What's more, the BS6 Bolero is equipped with safety features like a driver-side airbag, ABS, high speed alert, reverse parking sensors and driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder with occupant detection as standard.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.68 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1833 Likes
124126 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2972 Likes
337903 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in