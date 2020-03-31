2020 Mahindra Bolero - Top 4 interior highlights

The latest iteration of the Mahindra Bolero is now on sale in India. And though its biggest update comes in the form of a BS6 engine, there are some cosmetic changes and new features inside the cabin too. Here are the top four of them.

1. New Upholstery

The carmaker has retained the seven-seater configuration in the Bolero BS6. However, there's a revised upholstery which breathes some fresh air into its cabin. Other layout and design remains the same.

2. Creature comforts

With the rejig in the variant line-up, the 2020 version gets only three trims unlike the four versions offered earlier with the pre-facelift. Interestingly, air-conditioning with manual controls is now a standard feature across all trims to up the creature comfort. Then, there's a remote fuel-lid opener and a single DIN infotainment system in place with Aux and USB support.

3. New steering wheel

Another revision comes in the form of a new four-spoke steering wheel, which has been borrowed from the Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra TUV300 Plus. Meanwhile, the top-spec variant continues to feature the digital cluster as well as the driver information system at the centre.

4. Updated safety kit

What's more, the BS6 Bolero is equipped with safety features like a driver-side airbag, ABS, high speed alert, reverse parking sensors and driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder with occupant detection as standard.