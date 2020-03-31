Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen India extends support in lieu of COVID-19 situation

March 31, 2020, 11:05 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Volkswagen India extends support in lieu of COVID-19 situation

- The company is taking the measures to support customers affected by current lockdown

- To bring about peace of mind and thereby strengthen their bond with customers

Volkswagen India is taking several measures to support its customers, dealers and employees during the current COVID-19 situation.

As a part of this, VW is extending its support to customers by flexing its car’s warranty and service value packages. So essentially, all customers whose standard warranty is due to expire between 22 March and mid-May can now avail of the same support up to 31 July. These customers can also opt for extended warranties up to 60 days of the expiry of the car’s standard warranty.

Furthermore, customers whose existing extended warranty is due to expire between 22 March and 15 April, can report for covered repairs to any VW authorized workshop till 15 May. Also, customers who have a valid Service Value Package (SVP), and the car’s maintenance is due during the months of March and April, can avail the services at Volkswagen’s authorized workshops till 31 July.

