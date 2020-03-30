Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna launched: All you need to know

Hyundai Verna launched: All you need to know

March 30, 2020, 10:02 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
19129 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Verna launched: All you need to know

The new Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.30 lakh. The updated model is available in S/S+, SX, SX(O) and SX (O) Turbo variants. The SX(O) turbo variant is exclusively available only with a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, while all other variants are available in 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Read below to learn more about its distinctive highlights. 

Exterior 

The newly launched Hyundai Verna facelift is available in six colour options - phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. The Verna facelift is based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos. The sedan features a new bumper with a wide chrome mesh grille and round foglamps in triangular housing. Additionally, it gets a wide airdam in the lower section of the bumper which is complemented by sleek and sporty headlamps. The S/S+ variant gets halogen headlamps, while the SX variant comes with projector headlamps. Full LED headlamps are only available only in SX(O) and SX (O) Turbo variants. The base trim rides on steel wheels while the SX variant gets R16 grey alloys. The top spec variants get R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. 

Interior 

The premium dual tone beige and black interior is standard in 1.5-litre engine variants, while the 1.0-litre turbo variant gets black interior with red accents. Features like front/rear power windows and rear AC vents is standard across all variants. The standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, driver and co-driver seat belt alert, central locking, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, front seat belt pre-tensioners, immobilizer, ISOFIX, dual horn and emergency stop signal. Click here to learn more about variant specific features. 

Engine 

The (1,497cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and IVT options. The (1,493cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine generates 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm. The diesel engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic options. The (998cc) 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option produces 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.89 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.35 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
44567 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2119 Likes
403036 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in