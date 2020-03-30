Hyundai Verna launched: All you need to know

The new Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.30 lakh. The updated model is available in S/S+, SX, SX(O) and SX (O) Turbo variants. The SX(O) turbo variant is exclusively available only with a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, while all other variants are available in 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Read below to learn more about its distinctive highlights.

Exterior

The newly launched Hyundai Verna facelift is available in six colour options - phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. The Verna facelift is based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos. The sedan features a new bumper with a wide chrome mesh grille and round foglamps in triangular housing. Additionally, it gets a wide airdam in the lower section of the bumper which is complemented by sleek and sporty headlamps. The S/S+ variant gets halogen headlamps, while the SX variant comes with projector headlamps. Full LED headlamps are only available only in SX(O) and SX (O) Turbo variants. The base trim rides on steel wheels while the SX variant gets R16 grey alloys. The top spec variants get R16 diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interior

The premium dual tone beige and black interior is standard in 1.5-litre engine variants, while the 1.0-litre turbo variant gets black interior with red accents. Features like front/rear power windows and rear AC vents is standard across all variants. The standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, driver and co-driver seat belt alert, central locking, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, front seat belt pre-tensioners, immobilizer, ISOFIX, dual horn and emergency stop signal. Click here to learn more about variant specific features.

Engine

The (1,497cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and IVT options. The (1,493cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine generates 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm. The diesel engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic options. The (998cc) 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option produces 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.