2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 exterior highlights

The upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz will soon be launched with updated petrol and diesel engines. The latest images reveal minor tweaks to the exterior, and here are the top three highlights from the handful of cosmetic changes and features.

1. Tweaked front grille

The redesigned front grille is laden with chrome but now gets highlighted with a black accent as well. This is apart from the slightly reworked bumper that gives the front a more defined nose.

2. All-LED headlamps

We've seen Honda bringing in an array of LED lamps with updates to cars. Even the new Honda Jazz will feature all-LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs.

3. LED fog lights

The premium hatchback will also boast of LED fog lamps like we recently saw on the updated WR-V as well.