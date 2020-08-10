CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 exterior highlights

    2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    260 Views
    2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 exterior highlights

    The upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz will soon be launched with updated petrol and diesel engines. The latest images reveal minor tweaks to the exterior, and here are the top three highlights from the handful of cosmetic changes and features.

    1. Tweaked front grille

    Honda Jazz BS6 Grille

    The redesigned front grille is laden with chrome but now gets highlighted with a black accent as well. This is apart from the slightly reworked bumper that gives the front a more defined nose.

    2. All-LED headlamps

    Honda Jazz BS6 Headlight

    We've seen Honda bringing in an array of LED lamps with updates to cars. Even the new Honda Jazz will feature all-LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs.

    3. LED fog lights

    Honda Jazz BS6 Front Fog Lamp

    The premium hatchback will also boast of LED fog lamps like we recently saw on the updated WR-V as well.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Right Front Three Quarter
    • Honda
    • Jazz BS6
    • Honda Jazz BS6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Honda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    ₹ 8 - 10 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 15th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars