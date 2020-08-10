CarWale
    Volkswagen Motorsport India launches Virtual Racing Championship

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,412 Views
    - Digital motorsport experience in the comfort of your home 

    - 2020 Polo Championship (one-make series) will be conducted virtually through simulators

    - Online registration begins from 10 August until 9 September

    Volkswagen Motorsport India (VMI) launches the Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC) to deliver the exciting and engaging motorsport experience digitally in the comfort of your home. The 2020 Polo Championship (one-make series) will be conducted virtually through simulators. Through this initiative, Volkswagen Motorsport India intends to keep the motorsport momentum going by recreating the thrill of a track experience in a virtual racing championship. The winner of VW-VRC will be rewarded with a sponsored drive by Volkswagen Motorsport India to compete in the 2021 Volkswagen Polo Championship, the annual flagship racing event (subject to criterion).

    Volkswagen Motorsport India will monitor the championship through race controls with officials to adjudicate on unsportsmanlike driving. Additionally, driver coaching and data enabled training will be conducted for interested contenders, who will have access to data from the game to help them analyze and improve their driving skills.

    Aligned to the real racing format, VW-VRC will include five rounds with two races per round. Each round will further consist of three practice sessions for racers, one qualifying session and two races. The grid for the first race will be formed basis the qualifying session, while the grid for the second race will be based on the top 12 contenders finishing in the first race, being reversed for the start of the second race. Further, the format for points system for the VW-VRC will remain as the real world Polo Championship.

    The selection process in the championship will be straight and simple for 26 racers. With no restrictions in the initial selection, interested participants can register by simply downloading the game. They can participate either using a keyboard (PC/laptop) or PlayStation. Basic training for all the participants will be conducted by the Volkswagen Motorsport India through webinars which will provide participants the opportunity for a few hours of practice sessions, followed by a chance to set their fastest lap time during a recorded session. One round of eliminations will be conducted basis the participants’ performance. The final contenders for Volkswagen VRC will be the 10 fastest racers each from the Keyboard and PlayStation editions as well as the top six from the Pro-Class of the Indian e-Racing Championship.

    The online registration for Volkswagen VRC begins from 10 August until 9 September, 2020, and will be followed by a stage 1 selection process on 19 September 2020. To register, click here.

