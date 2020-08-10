CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City based hatchback likely to be named Jazz in select markets

    Honda City based hatchback likely to be named Jazz in select markets

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    98 Views
    Honda City based hatchback likely to be named Jazz in select markets

    - Will be based on the Honda City platform

    - Developed for the ASEAN markets

    - Unlikely to be launched in India

    Honda is working on a premium hatchback based on the fifth-generation City sedan for emerging markets. Now, a report suggests that the premium hatchback is likely to be christened as Honda Jazz in select international markets where the latest-gen Jazz hatchback isn't on sale.

    The premium hatchback for the ASEAN markets will share its design cues and body panels with the Honda City sedan. In fact, it will be based on the same architecture that underpins the three-box sedan.

    The Honda City based hatchback is likely to powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder iVTEC motor that powers the Thai-spec City. This engine makes 122bhp and 173Nm of peak torque on the Honda City, and is coupled to a CVT.

    The hatchback will initially go on sale Thailand towards the end of this year, followed by launches in other ASEAN markets. However, there's no word on whether it will make its way to our shores. Instead, Honda will soon launch the India-spec Jazz facelift in the BS6 form, and the company has already commenced bookings for the same.

    Source

    • Honda
    • City
    • Honda city
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.2 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.23 Lakh
    • Honda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    ₹ 8 - 10 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 15th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars