Honda City based hatchback likely to be named Jazz in select markets

- Will be based on the Honda City platform

- Developed for the ASEAN markets

- Unlikely to be launched in India

Honda is working on a premium hatchback based on the fifth-generation City sedan for emerging markets. Now, a report suggests that the premium hatchback is likely to be christened as Honda Jazz in select international markets where the latest-gen Jazz hatchback isn't on sale.

The premium hatchback for the ASEAN markets will share its design cues and body panels with the Honda City sedan. In fact, it will be based on the same architecture that underpins the three-box sedan.

The Honda City based hatchback is likely to powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder iVTEC motor that powers the Thai-spec City. This engine makes 122bhp and 173Nm of peak torque on the Honda City, and is coupled to a CVT.

The hatchback will initially go on sale Thailand towards the end of this year, followed by launches in other ASEAN markets. However, there's no word on whether it will make its way to our shores. Instead, Honda will soon launch the India-spec Jazz facelift in the BS6 form, and the company has already commenced bookings for the same.

