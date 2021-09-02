Ziptron-powered Tata Tigor EV launched: All you need to know

Tata Motors has introduced the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV sedan in the country at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The electric iteration of the Tata Tigor compact sedan has been launched in three variant options – XE, XM, and the XZ+. The Tigor EV has scored a four-star GNCAP safety rating. In terms of adult protection, the vehicle has scored 12 out of 17 points, while in terms of child occupant protection, the vehicle has scored 37.24 out of 49 points.

Electric motor

Mechanically, the updated Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron is powered by a 26kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack for all-weather protection. The electric motor generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. Under standard testing conditions, the Tigor EV has ARAI certified driving range of 306km.

The Tigor EV offers CC2 fast charging that enables the vehicle to charge from zero to 80 per cent in just 65 minutes. The vehicle also supports charging from any 15 Amp plug point at home or workplace, wherein the vehicle can attain a charge of zero to 80 per cent in eight hours and 45 minutes.

Exterior

The Tigor EV is available in two colour options – Daytona Grey and Signature Teal Blue. The dual-tone option is available with a black roof. Below the grille, the vehicle gets a blue coloured Humanity Line to highlight its electric character. Additionally, for freshness, the fascia also gets striking LED DRLs which are complemented by tri-arrow motif. Moving on to the sides, the vehicle gets hyper styled wheels with blue insert, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. As for the rear, the vehicle carries a Ziptron badge on the boot lid.

Interior

As for the interior, the vehicle gets a dual-tone dashboard in light grey and black theme. The vehicle gets granite black seat covers with an EV-themed detail and sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. Additional feature highlights include a seven-inch Harman Infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, and a digital LCD instrument cluster. Furthermore, the vehicle offers a smart key with push-button start and a portable charging cable. As for convenience, the Tigor EV offers over 30 connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics.

Tata Motors offers eight-year and 1,60,000km battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. The variant wise ex-showroom, India prices for the newly launched Tigor EV is as follows –

XE – Rs 11.99 lakh

XM – Rs 12.49 lakh

XZ+ – Rs 12.99 lakh

XZ+ dual-tone – Rs 13.14 lakh