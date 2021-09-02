CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,236 Views
    - The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two variants across six colours

    - The model is powered by a 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line, with prices starting at 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The company unveiled the sportier iteration of its premium hatchback last month, and also commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    On the outside, the new Hyundai i20 N Line features a revised front bumper, a new grille with the N Line logo, black ORVMs, front red brake calipers, new 16-inch alloy wheels, contrast red highlights for the front and rear bumper as well as the side sills, a tail-gate spoiler with side wings, and a twin-tip muffler.

    Inside, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line gets features in the form of an all-black interior theme with red stitching, a voice-enabled smart sunroof, paddle shifters, an N-specific steering wheel, metal pedals, puddle lamps with welcome function, and N-logos all around. Also on offer will be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, BlueLink connectivity, a Bose-sourced music system, and a fully digital instrument console. The model is available in two variants including N6 and N8, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options include an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is claimed to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 9.9 seconds. To read our first look review of the i20 N Line, click here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai i20 N Line (all prices, ex-showroom):

    i20 N Line N6 iMT: Rs 9.84 lakh

    i20 N Line N8 iMT: Rs 10.87 lakh

    i20 N Line N8 DCT: Rs 11.75 lakh (dual-tone Rs 11.90 lakh)

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.59 Lakh

