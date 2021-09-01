2021 Honda Amaze - Top 5 changes

The 2021 Honda Amaze is now on sale in India with mild styling updates, added features, and the same set of engine and gearbox options. Let's take a look at the five most prominent changes on the compact sedan.

1. Updated face

A quick look and the changes upfront might go unnoticed. Only a closer inspection of the front grille shows it now gets a multi-layer chrome design.

2. New lighting

Another exterior upgrade comes in the form of new LED headlights that are equipped with LED DRLs. Apart from this, notice further down on the bumper, the fog lamps are also new LED units. Similarly, round at the back, the sedan sports new C-shaped LED inserts giving the car a fresh appeal.

3. Alloys

The car also rides on a new set of alloy wheels as this VX trim sports 15-inch alloys, which are finished in a dual-tone treatment.

4. New upholstery

The interior updates for the top-spec VX variant include a beige fabric seat upholstery. This is over and above the new chrome and silver accents on the dashboard.

5. New exterior colour

Honda has now introduced a new colour – meteoroid grey metallic. Otherwise, the rest of the four colour choices continue to be radiant red, platinum white, golden brown, and lunar silver.