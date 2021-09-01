CarWale
    2021 Honda Amaze - Top 5 changes

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    709 Views
    2021 Honda Amaze - Top 5 changes

    The 2021 Honda Amaze is now on sale in India with mild styling updates, added features, and the same set of engine and gearbox options. Let's take a look at the five most prominent changes on the compact sedan.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    1. Updated face

    A quick look and the changes upfront might go unnoticed. Only a closer inspection of the front grille shows it now gets a multi-layer chrome design.

    Grille

    2. New lighting

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Another exterior upgrade comes in the form of new LED headlights that are equipped with LED DRLs. Apart from this, notice further down on the bumper, the fog lamps are also new LED units. Similarly, round at the back, the sedan sports new C-shaped LED inserts giving the car a fresh appeal.

    Headlight

    3. Alloys

    The car also rides on a new set of alloy wheels as this VX trim sports 15-inch alloys, which are finished in a dual-tone treatment.

    Left Side View

    4. New upholstery

    The interior updates for the top-spec VX variant include a beige fabric seat upholstery. This is over and above the new chrome and silver accents on the dashboard.

    Second Row Seats

    5. New exterior colour

    Honda has now introduced a new colour – meteoroid grey metallic. Otherwise, the rest of the four colour choices continue to be radiant red, platinum white, golden brown, and lunar silver.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    2021 Honda Amaze - Top 3 accessories

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Honda-Cars

