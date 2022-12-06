CarWale

    Volvo XC40 gets better range; C40 to debut in India next year

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    257 Views
    Volvo XC40 gets better range; C40 to debut in India next year

    - C40 is expected to launch in 2023

    - Supports fast charging up to 200kW

    Volvo India recently launched their first electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge. It is currently available in the dual-motor P8 variant. The SUV is powered by two electric motors which are fed by a 78kWh battery pack belting out 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. 

    Volvo has updated the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge EVs for the global market. Now it gets larger battery packs with a higher range and more powerful electric motors. The updated XC40 and C40 Recharge’s range has increased by 32km in the single motor variant and by 64km in the twin motor variant. 

    The update also brings in a faster charging rate of up to 200kW for the Recharge Twin variants reducing the time to 10min from 27min for zero to 80 per cent charging. The single-motor variant now pumps 235bhp, up from 228bhp, while the dual-motor belts the same output of 402bhp, but the front and rear motor now produce 161bhp and 242bhp, respectively. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 56.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Bentley begins real-world testing for Batur

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39260 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 96.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 60.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 60.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 60.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 60.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 62.48 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 63.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 62.72 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 60.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 64.21 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39260 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 gets better range; C40 to debut in India next year