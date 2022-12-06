Volvo XC40 gets better range; C40 to debut in India next year

- C40 is expected to launch in 2023

- Supports fast charging up to 200kW

Volvo India recently launched their first electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge. It is currently available in the dual-motor P8 variant. The SUV is powered by two electric motors which are fed by a 78kWh battery pack belting out 402bhp and 660Nm of torque.

Volvo has updated the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge EVs for the global market. Now it gets larger battery packs with a higher range and more powerful electric motors. The updated XC40 and C40 Recharge’s range has increased by 32km in the single motor variant and by 64km in the twin motor variant.

The update also brings in a faster charging rate of up to 200kW for the Recharge Twin variants reducing the time to 10min from 27min for zero to 80 per cent charging. The single-motor variant now pumps 235bhp, up from 228bhp, while the dual-motor belts the same output of 402bhp, but the front and rear motor now produce 161bhp and 242bhp, respectively.