Volvo announces contactless program for buying cars and booking service online

- Buy cars online or book service
- Collaborates with 3M to disinfect cars at dealerships and the demonstration cars
Volvo Car India has introduced a contactless program for buying cars and booking service online. This new digital initiative enables Volvo owners to book their car services online with their nearest dealership location. Additionally, it also provides an interactive online buying process to a prospective buyer, a safe and secure test drive process (post relaxation of norms), digitised finance offers, online documentation and finally an online channel to buy the car and get a contactless delivery.
Moreover, as part of customer service initiatives, all Volvo dealer facilities are being disinfected and personnel working at the nationwide dealerships are provided with PPEs and sanitisers. Volvo has partnered with 3M to disinfect cars at the dealerships as well as the demonstration cars.
Following expert solutions are offered to its customers to keep them safe during the post lock down period -
- 3M Interior GermKleen – Claims to eliminate eliminates 99% microbes in a car from interior surfaces including plastics and upholstery.
- 3M AC vent disinfectant – This claims to provide sustained microbial protection by killing 99.99 per cent antigens.
- 3M air refresher – It is believed to have deodorizing property that reduces microbial infections by 99 per cent.
Commenting on the initiative, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Volvo cars is always known for safety technology in our cars and now we have raised the bar in safety by taking measures to disinfect our dealer’s facility and test drive cars. I am confident that the Indian economy will spring back to its pace very soon with the measures taken by authorities. Our Volvo Contactless Program emphasizes the need for businesses to adapt to the current environment with an assurance of safety.”