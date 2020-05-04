Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Sportier Hyundai i20 N likely to get a 201bhp 1.6L engine

Sportier Hyundai i20 N likely to get a 201bhp 1.6L engine

May 04, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
473 Views
Write a comment
Sportier Hyundai i20 N likely to get a 201bhp 1.6L engine

- Will get a Veloster sourced 1.6L TGDi motor

- Produces 201bhp and 265Nm

- Will rival the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Ford Fiesta ST

Hyundai teased the hotter i20 N in March 2020, and soon after we brought you exclusive spy shots of the hot hatch testing in the wild. Now, new details reveal the engine details of the Hyundai i20 N.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Action

According to reports, the i20 N is almost certain to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine from the Hyundai Veloster and the Kia Ceed GT. This motor will make 201bhp and 265Nm of peak torque, which sure is a recipe for a corner carving hatchback. It will be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and Hyundai may also offer a manual as an option.

Globally, the Hyundai i20 N will rival the Volkswagen Polo GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST. The hot hatch was recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring, which is home to the Hyundai Motor European Technical Centre, and the place where Hyundai’s N cars are honed.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Action

Compared to the regular i20 hatchback, the Hyundai i20 N will feature tauter suspension setup, performance-oriented low-profile tyres, added stiffness to the chassis and added heft to the steering. Visually, it will feature sportier bodywork in the form of an aggressive grille, redesigned bumper and red highlights. Similar tweaks will be carried out in the interior department.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Action

The i20 N should make its debut in the months to come. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has spread a cloud of uncertainty on its impending launch.

What do you think about the Hyundai i20 N? Should Hyundai consider launching it in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

  • Hyundai
  • i20 N
  • New Elite i20
  • Hyundai New Elite i20
  • Hyundai i20 N
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

  • Hyundai Cars

  • Other Brands

Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai VenueHyundai Venue

₹ 6.7 Lakh

Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna

₹ 9.31 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.05 Lakh

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

₹ 5.8 Lakh

Hyundai SantroHyundai Santro

₹ 4.58 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10Hyundai Grand i10

₹ 6.06 Lakh

Hyundai XcentHyundai Xcent

₹ 5.81 Lakh

Hyundai ElantraHyundai Elantra

₹ 15.9 Lakh

Hyundai TucsonHyundai Tucson

₹ 18.78 Lakh

Hyundai Kona ElectricHyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.86 Lakh

All Hyundai Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

54 Likes
52180 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2166 Likes
413099 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in