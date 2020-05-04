Sportier Hyundai i20 N likely to get a 201bhp 1.6L engine

- Will get a Veloster sourced 1.6L TGDi motor

Hyundai teased the hotter i20 N in March 2020, and soon after we brought you exclusive spy shots of the hot hatch testing in the wild. Now, new details reveal the engine details of the Hyundai i20 N.

According to reports, the i20 N is almost certain to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine from the Hyundai Veloster and the Kia Ceed GT. This motor will make 201bhp and 265Nm of peak torque, which sure is a recipe for a corner carving hatchback. It will be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and Hyundai may also offer a manual as an option.

Globally, the Hyundai i20 N will rival the Volkswagen Polo GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST. The hot hatch was recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring, which is home to the Hyundai Motor European Technical Centre, and the place where Hyundai’s N cars are honed.

Compared to the regular i20 hatchback, the Hyundai i20 N will feature tauter suspension setup, performance-oriented low-profile tyres, added stiffness to the chassis and added heft to the steering. Visually, it will feature sportier bodywork in the form of an aggressive grille, redesigned bumper and red highlights. Similar tweaks will be carried out in the interior department.

The i20 N should make its debut in the months to come. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has spread a cloud of uncertainty on its impending launch.

