Volkswagen T-Roc starts arriving at dealerships in India

May 30, 2020, 09:29 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2166 Views
Write a comment
- Launched in India in March 2020 at Rs 19.99 lakh

- Introduced in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

German car manufacturer Volkswagen had launched the T-Roc in India on 18 March 2020. The SUV was introduced in a single top spec variant at an all-India ex-showroom price of Rs 19.99 lakh. Introduced as a CBU in India, the Volkswagen T-Roc has finally started arriving at the dealerships and deliveries for the same are expected to commence soon. At the time of launch, deliveries were stated to start by mid-April which was possibly delayed due to the lockdown announced by the Indian government in view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.   

Volkswagen T-Roc Rear view

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO with ACT petrol engine to produce 148bhp of power at 5000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The four-cylinder engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. As for safety, it gets tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, lockable wheel bolts, heated exterior mirrors, convex driver side exterior mirror, front and rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, driver steering recommendation, ABS and more.

As for the interior, The Volkswagen T-Roc gets Vienna leather seats, leather gear shift knob, two-zone climate control, front seat lumbar support, and armrest in the front and the rear. The SUV also gets heat insulating windshield along with green heat insulated side and rear windows. The T-Roc gets a large composition media infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay. The infotainment system is supported with six speakers. To learn more about the Volkswagen T-Roc, click here

Photo Source: TBHP

.

Volkswagen T-Roc Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 24.96 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 23.34 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 24.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 24.18 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 22.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards

