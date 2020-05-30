Hyundai India pulls off more than 5000 export units in May 20

- Reinforces commitment to ‘Make in India’

- Emphasises on localisation to accelerate economic recovery

Hyundai Motor India reinforced its commitment to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision with more than 5000 export units for May 2020.

In line with the Government’s vision of ‘self-reliant’ India, and to support the State and Central Government’s objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai began production at its plant on 8 May.

Mr. S S Kim, MD, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets”, he added.

Hyundai Motor India initially began its export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate the ‘Make in India - Made for the World’ initiative. In line with its global strategy, they have now exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries. In CY 2019 alone, Hyundai Motor India has exported about 181200 units.