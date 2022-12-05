Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India at Rs 33.49 lakh

- Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets cosmetic updates over the regular model

- The special edition version is available in two colours

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the Tiguan Exclusive Edition in the country with a price tag of Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition version is available in two colours including Pure White and Oryx White.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition features load sill protection at the rear, 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver alloy wheels, aluminum pedals, and dynamic hubcaps. Also on offer is an ‘Exclusive Edition’ badging on the bootlid of the SUV.

A few other notable features of the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition include LED matrix headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, gesture control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, TPMS< hill start assist, and driver alert systems.

At the heart of the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition is the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4Motion technology. This motor is capable of generating 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque, while delivering an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.65kmpl.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the Exclusive Edition on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality, and class-leading features.”