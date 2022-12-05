Jeep Grand Cherokee first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Available in a single top-spec ‘Limited O’ 4x4 variant

- Powered by a 2.0-litre I-4 twin-scroll turbo petrol engine that generates 268bhp/400Nm

Jeep India recently launched the Grand Cherokee in the country in a single top-spec ‘Limited O’ 4x4 variant at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This time around, we have driven the new Grand Cherokee and the first drive review will go live at 12.00 pm tomorrow. The new SUV will be introduced in four colour options, such as Diamond Black Crystal, Bright White, Velvet Red, and Rocky Mountain.

Visually, the Grand Cherokee fascia is highlighted by the traditional seven-slat grille and LED reflector headlights. Further, to highlight the sporty character, the SUV gets a sloping roofline, bold wheel arches, and rides on a set of 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear profile is highlighted by LED taillights.

As for the interior, the new Grand Cherokee will offer Capri leather seats with perforated inserts and a pure leather-wrapped instrument panel. As for features, the SUV offers heated and ventilated front seats with three-level control, the latest Uconnect 5 system, eight-way adjustable front seats with memory, a 10.1-inch touchscreen radio, and two 10.25-inch digital instrument panel displays.

Mechanically, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre I-4 twin-scroll turbo petrol engine that generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 – Quadra-Trac system. Moreover, the Selec-Terrain system offers four available terrain modes, such as Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand.

Stay tuned for a detailed first drive review on CarWale tomorrow.