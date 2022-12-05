Toyota Innova Hycross review to go live tomorrow

- The new Toyota Innova Hycross was unveiled last month

- Prices of the model will be announced in January 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the successor to the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross, last month. Prices of the model, bookings of which are yet to officially commence, will be announced in January 2023. We at CarWale have driven the new Toyota Innova Hycross and our review will be live tomorrow at 12 pm. The new-gen MPV will be offered in seven colour options across two powertrain options.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in five variants including G-SLF, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). Customers can choose from two engine options such as the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol mill with a hybrid motor. The petrol-only powertrain produces 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, while the hybrid motor generates an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. These engines are paired with CVT and e-CVT units respectively.

Feature highlights of the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross will include Toyota Safety Sense (ADAS), six airbags, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, powered ottoman seats for the second row, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and dual-tone fabric upholstery.