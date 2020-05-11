Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace – Top 5 USPs

Volkswagen introduced the Tiguan AllSpace as a seven-seater SUV. With an extra row of seats, the AllSpace is longer than the standard Tiguan and gets newer features along with slight styling tweaks. Launched at Rs 33.12 lakh, it is available in a single trim option. Here are five USPs of the Tiguan AllSpace which we think are the reasons enough for you to consider buying it:

Three-Row:

With a longer wheelbase, the Tiguan AllSpace now has three seating rows making it a five+two seater. The third row has enough space to accommodate kids and adults albeit with a squeeze. And when not required, you can drop these seats for a cargo space of 340-litres. Owing to more space on the inside, the middle-row also gets seat adjustments for more legroom and recline.

Digital cockpit:

Where the Tiguan came with the old-school analogue dials, the AllSpace gets VW’s latest digital cockpit. The large all-digital instrument binnacle is not only easy-to-use but it also gives out more information. The centre console’s infotainment screen is also larger than the Tiguan’s but remains smooth, inquisitive and minimalistic. Moreover, it is placed quite ergonomically to operate as well.

Long list of features:

The Tiguan AllSpace comes loaded to the brim with many useful features and equipment. This includes – all-LED and automatic lamps, three-zone climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers. Then, there are features like keyless entry, electric driver seat, tray-tables, 60:40 split second row, multiple 12V ports, powered tail-gate etc. adding to the convenience. On the safety front, it comes equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX, and TPMS as standard.

Driving dynamics:

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, the AllSpace produces 188bhp/320Nm. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and 4MOTION AWD system. The silent and refined motor is smooth and the power delivery is instantaneous. It’s got good throttle response and there are no vibrations whatsoever. Even the DSG gearbox is seamless and precise with its shifts. Like the Tiguan, the ride-quality is aptly tuned for our roads and the AllSpace feels sure-footed at all times. Moreover, the quick, light and precise steering makes it a breeze to drive and hides the fact that you are manoeuvring a big SUV.

Well rounded package

The Tiguan AllSpace oozes solid built quality, has a spot-on ergonomics, is decently equipped, has a potent powertrain and it can travel continents without breaking a sweat. The only downsides are that we wish the third row was more spacious than it is. And it misses the TDi diesel since the TSi isn’t very frugal. Overall, the Tiguan AllSpace does make a compelling buy if you are looking for an understated, petrol-powered, family SUV.