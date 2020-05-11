BS6 Volkswagen Polo and Vento now available in Limited TSI Edition

- Powered by a 1.0-litre engine and mated to a six-speed manual transmission

- Visual highlights in the form of a stylish honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold TSI badge and more

Volkswagen had introduced the BS6 versions of the Polo and the Vento in India in March 2020. This time around, the company has introduced the Limited TSI Edition of the Polo and the Vento in India for a price of Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively. The Limited TSI Edition of the Polo and Vento is based on the Highline Plus variant of the regular models. Changes are limited to the cosmetic updates, while mechanically it gets a manual transmission.

Visually, the Polo Limited TSI Edition and the Vento Limited TSI Edition feature distinctive visual highlights in the form of a stylish honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold TSI badge across the passenger doors, stunning black ORVM, and glossy black roof and spoilers. Mechanically, both the special edition cars get a 1.0l TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission that generates a peak power of 109bhp at 5,000rpm delivering 175Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The ARAI fuel efficiency of the Polo is 18.24kmpl and the Vento is 17.69kmpl.

The Volkswagen Polo and the Vento Limited TSI Edition is available at special offer price. Both the cars can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India post the lockdown period.