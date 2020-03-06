Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why should you buy?

The long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan, called the Tiguan AllSpace has been launched in India for Rs 33.12 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The seven-seat vehicle is 109mm longer than the standard model. Read below to learn about why you should buy the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

What’s good about it?

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace measures 4,821mm in length, 1,839mm wide, height of 1,674mm and wheelbase of 2,787mm, thereby offers ample space to occupants in all three rows. The SUV offers three-zone climate control and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The standard safety feature list includes seven airbags and ABS with EBD. Additionally, the vehicle gets the 4MOTION technology, which is a four-wheel drive system that actively monitors the journey. It is aimed at giving you the best traction always, it dynamically controls the correct amount of torque transfer, based on the road condition. Moreover, the seven-speed DSG allows smooth shifts, ensuring comfortable drives for everyone

What’s not so good?

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is only available in a single petrol variant. Additional variants would have provided customers more options to choose from. Electric seat adjustment for the rear seats would have been a welcomed feature and strengthened its competition in the segment.

Specification

Petrol

1,984cc (2.0-litre ) – 187bhp/320Nm

Seven-speed DSG 4MOTION

Did you know?

The 340-litres of boot space can be further expanded to 1,274-litres with the folded second and third row seating.