    Volkswagen Taigun teased again; to be launched later this year

    Volkswagen Taigun teased again; to be launched later this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun teased again; to be launched later this year

    - Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in mid-2021

    - The model will rival the Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass facelift, and the Hyundai Creta

    Volkswagen India has teased the upcoming Taigun SUV ahead of its launch that will take place in mid-2021. The model, which was recently listed on the carmaker’s official website, is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

    Volkswagen Taigun Front View

    The teaser image of the new Volkswagen Taigun gives us a look at the fascia of the model, which features a two-slat grille, dual-lens LED headlamps, a chunky front bumper with a silver skid plate, halogen fog lights, and a chrome insert running through the width of the bumper.

    Essentially a derivative of the T-Cross sold in the European market, the 2021 Volkswagen Tagiun will feature over 90 per cent localisation. The model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass facelift, and the MG Hector in the Indian market.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit while the latter could be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    • Volkswagen
    • Taigun
    • Volkswagen Taigun
