Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift spied testing in India

- Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift could feature a 360-degree camera

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

The India-spec Jeep Compass facelift was unveiled last week. The updated model gets a reworked exterior design while the interior gets new features, details of which can be read here. New spy images now reveal the Trailhawk variant of the Compass facelift that was spotted in India.

As seen in the spy images, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift is similar to the model that was unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China last year. The uncamouflaged test-mule reveals a refreshed fascia, sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned fog light housings, blacked-out grille and a plastic mesh below it. The unit also features a camera on the ORVM and grille, hinting that the model might receive a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, we expect the 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a nine-speed automatic unit. The model could arrive in tow with the Compass facelift when the prices are announced later this year.

Image Source